First grain ship out of Ukraine cleared to sail to Lebanon

  • The Razoni and its 26,000 tonnes of corn cargo have been inspected by a joint UN-Russian inspection team.
  • The ship sailed for the Lebanese port of Tripoli on Monday from the Ukrainian port of Odesa.
  • Russia has blocked Ukraine’s ports, worsening the world food crisis.
The crew of the Razoni and its 26,000 tonnes of corn cargo were examined by a team of representatives from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, and the UN.

The ship could depart for Lebanon on Wednesday, according to the UN.

 

Since its invasion in February, Russia has blocked Ukraine’s ports, worsening the world food crisis.

 

Both parties agreed that shipments may continue under a deal mediated by Turkey and the UN last month, which established a Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) to supervise exports.

The Razoni sailed for the Lebanese port of Tripoli on Monday from the Ukrainian port of Odesa.

 

The crew and cargo are as authorised and compatible with the information the JCC received before the vessel sailed from Odesa, the inspection team said on Wednesday after a three-hour inspection.

 

“The joint inspection team had the chance to speak with the crew and learn important details about the ship’s voyage in the JCC-approved maritime humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea.

The JCC will use this trip as part of its continuous efforts to optimise policies and procedures to ensure the Initiative’s continued safe passage of commercial ships through the Black Sea.

 

According to Ukraine, its naval ships will direct cargo ships through mined waterways.

 

Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, has stated that he wants to see grain exports resume on a regular basis. He expressed the hope that exports will motivate Ukrainian farmers to plant seeds for the upcoming season in addition to reducing food shortages elsewhere.

Following the safe return of the Razoni, 17 additional grain ships are reportedly ready to depart Ukrainian ports throughout the Black Sea.

 

After two months of discussions, a deal was reached between Russia and Ukraine at the end of July. However, less than 24 hours after it was announced, Russia launched two missiles towards the port of Odesa, casting doubt on the arrangement.

 

Although there is little trust on either side, if the agreement is followed, it will last 120 days and can be extended if both parties agree.

 

Together, Russia and Ukraine export about a third of the world’s wheat.

