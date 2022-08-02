Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
First grain ship to depart Ukraine has anchors off the Turkish coast

First grain ship to depart Ukraine has anchors off the Turkish coast

Articles
Advertisement
First grain ship to depart Ukraine has anchors off the Turkish coast

First grain ship out of Ukraine cleared to sail to Lebanon

Advertisement
  • The Razoni anchored near the Bosphorus entrance from the Black Sea about 1800 GMT.
  • It was carrying 26,527 tonnes of corn to Lebanon and left Ukraine’s Odesa port 36 hours ago.
  • A senior Turkish official said Ankara expects one ship to leave Ukraine every day as long as export deal is in place.
Advertisement

The first grain-carrying ship to leave Ukrainian ports during the war safely anchored off Turkey’s coast on Tuesday, while a senior official said Ankara expects one grain ship to leave Ukraine every day as long as the export deal is in place.

The Razoni, carrying 26,527 tonnes of corn to Lebanon, anchored near the Bosphorus entrance from the Black Sea about 1800 GMT, 36 hours after leaving Ukraine’s Odesa port.

According to Turkey’s Defense Ministry, a group from the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) in Istanbul, where Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish, and United Nations troops work, is scheduled to assess the ship at 0700 GMT on Wednesday.

The voyage was made possible after Ankara and the UN arranged a grain and fertiliser export agreement between Moscow and Kyiv last month, a rare diplomatic victory in a conflict that has devolved into a drawn-out battle of attrition.

Advertisement

The shipments from one of the world’s leading grain producers are designed to aid in the alleviation of a global food crisis.

“The plan is for a ship to leave…every day,” the senior Turkish official told Reuters, referring to Odesa and two other Ukrainian ports covered by the deal. “If nothing goes wrong, exports will be made via one ship a day for a while.”

The official, who requested anonymity, added that the Razoni’s departure was delayed by “technical problems” that had now been resolved, and NATO member Turkey expected the safe-passage corridor to function well.

The four parties have agreed to monitor imports and perform inspections from the JCC in Istanbul, which straddles the Bosphorus Strait, which connects the Black Sea to global markets.

Advertisement

Also Read

Student Builds Platform to Help World Stay Informed About Ukraine War
Student Builds Platform to Help World Stay Informed About Ukraine War

Bernard Moerdler, 21, created the Ukraine Sirens Alert platform to keep the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story