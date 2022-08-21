First Lady Jill Biden tests negative for Covid

Jill Biden tested negative for Covid-19 twice and will be released from isolation on Sunday.

She has been vaccinated twice and boosted twice, and she only had mild symptoms.

Paxlovid, an oral antiviral pill, was prescribed for her. President Biden recently recovered from two bouts of the coronavirus. Advertisement

The White House announced that US First Lady Jill Biden has tested negative for Covid-19 twice and will be released from isolation on Sunday.

On August 16, nearly two weeks after her husband contracted the virus for the second time, the 71-year-old wife of President Joe Biden tested positive.

She has been vaccinated twice and boosted twice, and she only had mild symptoms. Paxlovid, an oral antiviral pill, was prescribed for her.

“After isolating for five days and receiving negative results from two consecutive COVID-19 tests, the First Lady will depart South Carolina later today for Delaware,” her communications director Elizabeth Alexander said in a statement.

Advertisement

Jill Biden tested positive while on vacation in South Carolina, staying at a private residence.

President Biden, who will turn 80 in November, recently recovered from two bouts of the coronavirus.

He tested positive for the first time on July 21 and continued to perform his duties while being isolated at the White House.

After four days of negative tests, he received a positive result on July 30 and was placed in isolation for the second time, before being released on August 7 after fully recovering.