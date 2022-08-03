First Ukrainian grain ship allowed for transit to Lebanon

The Razoni is carrying 26,527 tons of corn bound for Lebanon.

Inspectors from Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations conduct checks on ship.

Estimated 20 million tons of grain stuck in Ukraine since start of war.

Following inspection and approval of its cargo, the first grain ship to leave Ukraine; as part of a wartime agreement is prepared to pass through the Bosporus Strait; and head for Lebanon, according to Turkish and Ukrainian authorities.

The Razoni, a ship flying the flag of Sierra Leone carrying Ukrainian corn anchored off Istanbul; was the subject of a 90-minute assessment by an inspection team; according to the Turkish Defense Ministry.

Representatives of the United Nations, Turkey, Ukraine, and Russia were on the team.

As the inspectors stepped outside the ship, the Razoni’s horn blew.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense released images showing an inspector on the Razoni; reaching into an open container and touching the grain.

On Monday, the Razoni left Odesa on the Black Sea coast of Ukraine; with 26,527 tonnes of corn, according to the UN.

Its eventual destination, Lebanon, is where it is headed.

The ship was reported to have passed inspection by Ukraine’s Ministry of Infrastructure; which added that 17 more vessels “are loaded and are awaiting; authorization to leave.”

Inspectors travelled to the Razoni in two boats; while being guarded by the Turkish coast guard. Some of the inspectors were wearing white helmets.

There were, according to Turkish media, roughly 20 inspectors.

The checks are designed to make sure that neither entering nor departing vessels; are transporting any weapons or other goods other than grain; fertiliser, or related food supplies.

There is optimism that the global food shortages can be reduced as more Ukrainian ships; are anticipated to depart in the upcoming days.

According to Stephane Dujarric, a spokesman for the United Nations; about 27 vessels carrying cargo and signed contracts; have been waiting in three Ukrainian ports.

Since the beginning of the war, an estimated 20 million tonnes of grain; have been trapped in Ukraine.

The construction of safe passageways through the mined waters; outside Ukraine’s ports is a requirement of the deal last month; which was mediated by the U.N.

Because of the fighting, shipments have been delayed; which has increased food costs globally; and put developing countries’ hunger and political stability at risk.

