Edition: English
Edition: English

Flooding in Las Vegas kills 2 ,damages casino

  • The body of a man was found in a flood channel near the Las Vegas Strip.
  • A leaking ceiling stopped table games at a Planet Hollywood casino.
  • The Clark County coroner did not tell anyone right away who had died there or in another storm-related flooding incident.
This week, the most “restless” summer monsoon season in a decade turned deadly. Heavy lightning and thunderstorms flooded parts of southern Nevada, and a leaking ceiling at one Las Vegas Strip casino stopped table games.

Public works crews and firefighters were cleaning up a flood channel near the Las Vegas Boulevard resort area on Friday when they found the body of a man.

The person had died around midnight despite being pulled from the floodwaters by firefighters, said Deputy Clark County Fire Chief Billy Samuels.

The Clark County coroner did not tell anyone right away in either case who had died or why.

Water also flowed through a flood channel in a parking structure near The Linq hotel and the High Roller observation wheel, and social media posts showed water dripping from the ceiling onto gambling tables at the Planet Hollywood resort.

