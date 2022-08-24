Florida Democratic primary winner can be first Gen Z member of Congress

Maxwell Frost would be the first Generation-Z member of Congress.

He won Florida’s 10th Congressional District with 99% of the vote in Tuesday’s primary.

The seat became open after Rep. Val Demings announced she was running for Senate.

Advertisement

In Florida’s 10th Congressional District’s Democratic primary on Tuesday, Maxwell Frost emerged victorious. If elected in November, Frost would become the first member of Generation-Z to serve in Congress.

With 99% of the votes counted, Randolph Bracy, a state legislator, finished in second place. Trailing favourite Frost, 25, by 10 percentage points, 34.7% to 24.7%.

“WE WON!!! The employees, volunteers, and all of our supporters are greatly appreciated “On Wednesday, Frost tweeted. “We prevailed thanks to our message of love. that everyone deserves access to healthcare. A living wage, and a life free from gun violence, regardless of who they are. Tonight, history was made. Orlando, I’m very grateful for you.”

After Rep. Val Demings, the district’s incumbent representative who represents the Orlando region. Declared her candidacy for Florida’s Senate, the district seat became available. On Tuesday, Demings won her primary.

Also Read Florida ‘Stop WOKE Act,’ by Gov. DeSantis, rejected by judge The "Stop WOKE" act is championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The judge...

According to the independent Cook Political Report, Frost has a solid Democratic chance of winning the next general election. Winning in the 10th congressional district.

Advertisement

Frost worked as an organiser for both the American Civil Liberties Union. And also the anti-gun violence organisation March for Our Lives. Representatives Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Ed Markey, D-Mass., as well as Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., all supported Frost.

Among his rivals, Frost spent the most on television advertisements. The only other contestants to advertise on the airwaves were Bracy and former Representative Alan Grayson.

Corrine Brown, a former representative who lost her 2016 primary while facing numerous fraud charges. Was also a participant in the primary. After having her initial felony convictions overturned. She entered a plea of guilty to one count of tax fraud in May.

Brown was not expected to win, despite having a higher name recognition than the majority of the other contenders.

Also Read Reports of spotted loose monkey in Florida city A capuchin monkey is on the loose in Cape Coral Springs, Florida....