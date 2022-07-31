Advertisement
Florida driver arrested after allegedly playing ‘bumper cars’ in crash

Articles
  • The driver of a car in Florida was arrested on Thursday and accused of playing “bumper cars” and causing a multi-car crash, according to police.
  • Three people were thrown from a car, including a minor who had to be airlifted to a hospital.

According to police, the incident occurred on Thursday around 5:30 p.m. in Melbourne, Florida, when a red Ford sedan intentionally collided with a black Mercury sedan.

According to FOX 35, police discovered that the incident was the result of a domestic incident involving the drivers.

According to the report, the driver of the sedan allegedly sped through an intersection, striking multiple vehicles.

Three people were thrown from a car, including a minor who had to be airlifted to a hospital.

According to the report, Dominique Scott, 30, was identified as the driver and charged with driving with a permanently revoked licence, aggravated abuse, and grand theft of a vehicle.

