Florida driver arrested after allegedly playing ‘bumper cars’ in crash

The driver of a car in Florida was arrested on Thursday and accused of playing “bumper cars” and causing a multi-car crash, according to police.

Three people were thrown from a car, including a minor who had to be airlifted to a hospital.

The driver of a car in Florida was arrested on Thursday and accused of playing “bumper cars” and causing a multi-car crash, according to police.

Advertisement

According to police, the incident occurred on Thursday around 5:30 p.m. in Melbourne, Florida, when a red Ford sedan intentionally collided with a black Mercury sedan.

According to FOX 35, police discovered that the incident was the result of a domestic incident involving the drivers.

The driver of a car in Florida was arrested on Thursday and accused of playing “bumper cars” and causing a multi-car crash, according to police.

According to the report, the driver of the sedan allegedly sped through an intersection, striking multiple vehicles.

The driver of a car in Florida was arrested on Thursday and accused of playing “bumper cars” and causing a multi-car crash, according to police.

Three people were thrown from a car, including a minor who had to be airlifted to a hospital.

Advertisement

The driver of a car in Florida was arrested on Thursday and accused of playing “bumper cars” and causing a multi-car crash, according to police.

According to the report, Dominique Scott, 30, was identified as the driver and charged with driving with a permanently revoked licence, aggravated abuse, and grand theft of a vehicle.

Also Read Texas police discover bodies of 3 young sisters in pond hours after they were reported missing The three girls, Zi'ariel Oliver, 9, Amanda Hughes, 8, and Temari Oliver,...