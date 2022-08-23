Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak jailed for 12 years

Ex-Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak was ordered to jail to begin serving a 12-year term.

Najib Razak found guilty on seven counts related to the transfer of $9.4 million into his accounts.

Defence team argued that he was duped by financial advisors, particularly fugitive financier Jho Low.

Advertisement

Following the top court’s denial of his appeal, former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak was ordered to jail to begin serving a 12-year term.

Charges against the 69-year-old concern a corruption investigation involving the state-owned wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Despite being free on bond throughout the appeal, he was found guilty in July 2020.

Najib’s bid to have his sentence delayed was also dismissed by the court. He has kept up his denial of any misconduct.

In 2020, a court found him guilty on seven counts related to the transfer of 42 million ringgit ($9.4 million; £8 million) from SRC International, a former division of 1MDB, into his personal accounts.

He received a 12-year prison term and a 210 million ringgit ($46.8 million; £39.7 million) fine.

Advertisement

The defence team had contended that Najib was misled into thinking the money in his accounts was stolen from the public fund rather than a donation from the Saudi royal family.

They also asserted that he was duped by financial advisors, particularly fugitive financier Jho Low, who is also absolved despite being accused of crimes in both Malaysia and the US.

Najib’s attorney made what was perceived as a last-ditch effort to secure his release on Tuesday by asking that the Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat be removed from the panel presided over the case.

They asserted that she might be biased due to her husband’s 2018 Facebook post criticizing Najib.

The chief justice rejected the appeal, stating that the position was held prior to the filing of Najib’s allegations.

The five-judge panel’s unanimous decision to uphold Najib’s conviction on all seven counts and declare the appeal “devoid of any grounds” was stated by the chief justice in her ruling.

Advertisement

She said, “The defence is so innately contradictory and unbelievable that it hasn’t generated reasonable doubt on the case.”

The first of five trials involving 1MDB’s allegations is only comprised of the charges discussed on Tuesday.

Rosmah Mansor, Najib’s wife, is accused with money laundering and tax evasion in connection with a solar hybrid project; she has entered a not guilty plea. On September 1st, the High Court is expected to render its decision.

Also Read Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak guilty on all corruption charges Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has been found guilty of all...