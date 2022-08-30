Former Marine who is a suspect in the 2016 killing of his girlfriend found in El Salvador

Raymond Samuel McLeod had been on the run since June 2016.

His girlfriend was found strangled in her apartment in San Diego.

He was captured in El Salvador and will be returned to the U.S. soon.

More than six years after his fiancée was discovered dead in a San Diego apartment, a former Marine who was listed among the 15 Most Wanted Fugitive by the U.S. Marshals Service was apprehended in El Salvador on Monday.

According to a representative for the organisation, Raymond Samuel McLeod, 38, of Phoenix, was detained by Salvadoran and American authorities at around 4:30 p.m. He was giving English lessons in Sonsonate, a town in the southwest of the nation.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, McLeod had been missing since June 10, 2016, when San Diego police responded to a 911 call about a lady who was not breathing in an apartment in the 7600 block of Mission Gorge Road.

The woman, later identified as 30-year-old Phoenix resident Krystal Mitchell, was declared dead on the spot.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, investigators discovered Mitchell was last seen alive with McLeod, which prompted officials to issue a warrant for his arrest on a murder charge. According to the agency, who was invited to join the search for McLeod in December 2016, the couple was in the city visiting friends when the wife died.

In 2017, the U.S. Marshals Service added him to its Most Wanted list.

According to a “wanted” poster for McLeod, he departed the state right after Mitchell passed away and was thought to be in Mexico. He was also referred to as “an ardent physique builder and a heavy drinker” in the report. Authorities claim that the former Marine has a history of domestic abuse.

A $50,000 reward was put forward for any information that resulted in his capture. Over the years, McLeod has been seen in Belize as well as other parts of Central America, according to officials.

On Tuesday, it was unclear how the police discovered him. His capture’s specifics were kept a secret.

According to police, McLeod is presently being held in detention in El Salvador and will shortly be returned to California.

