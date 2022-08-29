Former Mossad head says operations crippled Iran’s nuclear

Mossad carried out operations “in the heart of Iran,” former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen says.

Israeli operatives removed nuclear documents, including designs for a nuclear bomb, from Iran’s capital of Tehran.

The operation was intended to be the final nail in the coffin for the Iran nuclear deal.

Former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen, Israel’s Mossad carried out operations “in the heart of Iran” to impair the country’s nuclear program.

Cohen made the remarks on Monday during a lecture at a World Zionist Organization gathering in Basel, Switzerland. He said that Iran had regularly misled to the United Nations’ International Atomic Energy Agency about its nuclear program and that Mossad’s activities were instrumental in exposing the regime.

“The Iranian regime is lying to the whole world, and we proved it when we brought thousands of documents from the Iranian archives, documents that proved that the Iranians lied to the IAEA,” Cohen said.

Cohen is referring to a dramatic 2018 operation in which Israeli operatives removed a cache of nuclear documents, including draught designs for a nuclear bomb, from Iran’s capital of Tehran.

The collection of data was intended by Israel to be the final nail in the coffin for the Iran nuclear deal, which American President Donald Trump had withdrawn from.

President Joe Biden, on the other hand, is pressing for a return to the agreement, which has many Israeli officials perplexed.

“This is madness,” former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last week. “This is the height of folly. This should not be done.”

“What will happen is that other countries in the Middle East will pursue nuclear weapons of their own,” Netanyahu warned “So this deal, which is supposed to stop nuclear weapon in the Middle East and the proliferation of weapons of mass death in this neighborhood and beyond, it will actually cause the proliferation of nuclear weapons, and the Middle East will be crisscrossed by nuclear tripwires. It will make the Middle East a powder keg, a nuclear powder keg.”

