Former Trump campaign co-chair charged with se* abuse

Perry Hooper Jr. served as a co-chair of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign in Alabama.

He was arrested and charged with first-degree sex abuse, police confirmed Wednesday.

Incident allegedly happened on Aug. 16 in the 100 block of Commerce St., which is the address of the Hampton Inn downtown.

According to police, a former legislator from Alabama who worked as the state’s co-chair for Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign has been detained and charged with first-degree sex abuse.

The event for which Perry Hooper Jr. is accused took place on August 16 in the 100 block of Commerce St., which is where the Hampton Inn & Suites Montgomery-Downtown is located.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, a Montgomery Police Department spokesman, Hooper, 67, was detained on Tuesday. His bond was set at $15,000 when he was taken into custody at the Montgomery County Detention Facility. On the jail website, however, there were no specifics regarding what Hooper is claimed to have done.

In addition, it seemed to be unclear which agency had actually detained Hooper.

Coleman said that the U.S. Marshals Task Force had “taken into custody” Hooper. However, according to Dante Gordon, the top deputy U.S. Marshal in Montgomery, they had nothing to do with Hooper’s capture.

Coleman responded in an email when asked to elaborate: “Our partner agency, the US Marshals, receives all of our warrants for violent crimes. Charges against Hooper meet this requirement.”

Republican Hooper represented Alabama in the House of Representatives from 1984 until 2003. Perry Hooper Sr., who presided as chief justice of Alabama from 1995 to 2001, is the man’s father.

The Alabama Republican Party issued a statement following Hooper’s arrest that read, “The Alabama Republican Party strongly condemns all types of sexual abuse and sexual assault.” “We support both individual liberties and public security. We’ll be keeping a careful eye on this case as it progresses through the legal system.

