Pat Cipollone served as former President Donald Trump's White House counsel.

He has been subpoenaed by a federal grand jury in its investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

The Justice Department is investigating then-President Trump's actions leading up to the riot.

A federal grand jury has summoned Pat Cipollone; who worked as former President Donald Trump’s White House attorney; as part of its investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 uprising; a source familiar with the situation told NBC News on Wednesday.

An administration official familiar with the investigation said last week; that the Justice Department is looking into then-President Donald Trump’s actions; leading up to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol as part of its criminal investigation; into attempts to invalidate the 2020 election results. This confirms a Washington Post report.

According to the official, the investigation is not a criminal one into Trump; personally and is instead part of the department’s larger inquiry; into attempts to alter election results.

Regarding Cipollone’s subpoena, the Department of Justice; declined to comment.

Cipollone, a senior employee in the Trump administration; collaborated with the independent inquiry on Jan. 6 last month; conducted by the House Select Committee. Cipollone gave more than seven hours of testimony in private; earning the label of “important witness”; by panel vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

After hearing shocking testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, a former senior advisor; to Mark Meadows, then-President Donald Trump’s chief of staff; the panel subpoenaed Cipollone. Hutchinson described the lawyer’s attempts; to restrain Trump on January 6 and the days leading up to it.

It is unknown if Cipollone was specifically questioned by investigators; about some of the more explosive details of Hutchinson’s testimony; despite a top Jan. 6 committee member telling that Cipollone had confirmed; virtually all of the revelations made by prior witnesses; including Hutchinson.

Several video snippets from the interview were shown last month; during the committee’s open sessions.

Cipollone stated in his recorded testimony during the panel’s seventh open session; that White House personnel wanted rioters to leave that day; contrary to what he assumed Trump intended.

The DOJ’s investigation, according to Attorney General Merrick Garland; is the “most extensive inquiry in its history,” and he intends to bring criminal charges; against anybody who “criminally culpable for interfering with the peaceful transfer of power; from one administration to another.”

