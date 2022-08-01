Four children included in 25 dead of Kentucky flood

Flash flooding in Kentucky has killed at least 25 people, including four children.

Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency in six counties.

Many homes were forced to swim to safety, while others had to be rescued by boat.

Advertisement

Torrential rains have wreaked havoc in Kentucky, prompting state governor Andy Beshear to declare a state of emergency in six counties.

Following a series of storms, flash flooding in Kentucky killed at least 25 people, including four children.

Torrential rains have wreaked havoc on the region, prompting Governor Andy Beshear to declare a state of emergency in six counties.

As a result of the state’s record flash floods, many homes were forced to swim to safety, while others were rescued by boat.

The storm has flooded entire Appalachian towns, prompting a frenetic hunt for survivors through some of America’s poorest neighborhoods.

“We are currently experiencing one of the worst, most devastating flooding events in Kentucky’s history,” he said.

Advertisement

“Hundreds will lose their homes.”

He predicted that finding all of the victims of flash flooding could take weeks.

Also Read Kentucky flooding death toll rises to 26, with more ‘bodies’ expected to be found for ‘weeks’ The death toll from flooding in Kentucky has risen to 26. Some...