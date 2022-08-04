Four US police officers charged for death of Breonna Taylor

Her death provoked nationwide protests against racial injustice.

Four police officers have now been charged with falsifying a search warrant.

They are accused of civil rights violations, illegal conspiracy, unconstitutional use of force, and obstruction.

Four US police officers have been arrested and charged in connection with the deadly shooting of Breonna Taylor in 2020.

Plainclothes officers executing a “no-knock” search warrant killed Ms Taylor in her home in Louisville, Kentucky.

Officers invaded the flat shortly after midnight as the hospital worker, 26, was in bed with her boyfriend.

Only one officer engaged in the raid had previously been charged in the case: former Louisville detective Brett Hankinson.

However, Mr Hankinson, who fired ten shots during the event, was acquitted earlier this year by a jury. He is one of four people facing new accusations brought by the US Department of Justice.