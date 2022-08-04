A fourth man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Owami Davies.

A fourth man has been detained on suspicion of murdering a lady who went missing last month in south London.

Owami Davies, a 24-year-old student nurse, was caught on CCTV with a man on Derby Road in Croydon on July 7th, the night she was last seen alive.

The Metropolitan Police Service has been granted further time to question three other individuals, aged 23, 27, and 32, who were previously held on suspicion of murder.

The case is still being investigated as a missing person, according to detectives.

Det Ch Insp Nigel Penney said the fourth arrest, a 22-year-old man, remains in custody after being taken at a home in Croydon on Wednesday evening.