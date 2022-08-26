Freedom of trapped Mexico miners could take a year

Relatives of Mexican miners trapped in a mine have been informed the search could take 11 months.

High water levels in shafts that are 200 feet (60 meters) deep are hampering the rescue effort.

According to families, they have been informed that the search for 10 Mexican miners trapped in a flooded mine might take anywhere from six to eleven months.

After learning of the government’s most recent plan, Juani Cabriales, the sister of one of the workers, told AFP, “We can’t accept this.”

At the Pinabete mine in northern Coahuila state on August 3, a tunnel wall collapsed, causing flooding.

Following the tragedy, five miners were able to escape, but there has been no communication with their ten trapped coworkers.

As reported by the AFP news agency, “They [the government] tell us that it would take between six and 11 months to get them out.”

The wife of one of the trapped miners, Erika Escobedo, provided the same information, claiming that the relatives had rejected the government’s attempt to locate the miners.

“We are very sad… I’m thinking about how to break the news to my children,” She spoke to Reuters.

The administration hasn’t made any information about its suggested solution available to the public.

Several obstacles have already hindered the rescue effort.

A sophisticated underwater drone with a camera was lowered into one of the shafts around two weeks ago.

The relatives of the miners had hoped the drone would bring them long-awaited news about their loved ones, however the drone was unable to get as deep as it is thought the men became stranded.

The family have also complained that the rescue effort is moving too slowly and that there is a communication breakdown.

Local priests have been praying for the miners’ safety.

