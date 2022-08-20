French President Macron to visit Algeria in the end of August

French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Algeria next week. the Elysee Palace announced on Saturday, the official visit will take place from August 25 to 27.

According to his office, Macron accepted an invitation from Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune. It will be Macron’s second official visit to the North African country, which has strong commercial ties with France.

Algeria has recently become a focus of attention for the European Union in its efforts to reduce imports from Russia, owing to its large natural gas reserves.

Relations between Macron and Tebboune deteriorated last year after remarks made by the French president about Algeria’s history sparked a diplomatic row over the two countries’ shared colonial past.

Late last year, Macron reportedly questioned whether Algeria had existed as a nation prior to the French invasion, accusing its “political-military system” of rewriting history and fomenting “hatred towards France.”

Algeria resigned its ambassador in response, but the two countries appear to have reconciled.

The North African country gained independence from France after an eight-year war that culminated in the signing of the Evian Accords in March 1962.

Algeria finally broke free from colonial rule on July 5, the same year, days after 99.72 percent voted for independence in a referendum – but memories of the 132-year occupation continue to haunt its ties with France.

