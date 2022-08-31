France accuses Russia of using gas as a ‘weapon’
Russia to cut gas deliveries to one of its main utilities and...
According to operator data, the Nord Stream 1 pipeline’s gas supplies into Europe reached zero on Wednesday morning as part of a planned suspension that was announced last week.
The halt will extend until September 2, according to Friday’s announcement from Russian national energy company Gazprom.
The largest pipeline carrying Russian natural gas supplies to Europe via Germany, known as Nord Stream 1, was previously shut down for ten days in late July for “annual maintenance,” according to Gazprom.
Putting Wednesday’s outage in context: Moscow denies the claim that it is purposefully cutting off gas supplies to Europe in retribution for Western sanctions over its involvement in the conflict in Ukraine.
