Georgia offers tax credits for six-week-old embryos

Georgians can now include embryos as dependents on their tax filings. Tax credits of up to $3,000 (£2,500) for those with a ‘detectable human heartbeat’.

Medical professionals reject the idea of a foetal “heartbeat” as false. The Biden administration has filed a lawsuit to prevent an Idaho law that would make it nearly hard to procure an abortion from taking effect.

Around half of US states have now either outlawed new abortion restrictions or have plans to do so. The US Department of Justice’s lawsuit against the state is the first legal action in relation to abortion.

Following the state’s ban on the majority of abortions, Georgians can now include embryos as dependents on their tax filings.

Georgia has outlawed abortions beyond six weeks of pregnancy, and as of the 20th of July or later, taxpayers who file taxes may be eligible for tax credits of up to $3,000 (£2,500).

Documentation demonstrating that the embryo has a “detectable human heartbeat” may be requested from tax payers.

The 1973 decision that guaranteed access to abortions was overturned by the US Supreme Court in June.

According to a statement released on Monday by the Georgia Department of Revenue, “any unborn child with a detectable human heartbeat… is qualified for the Georgia individual income tax dependent exemption.”

The decision, according to the agency, was made after the court judgement on July 20 that allowed Georgia’s ban on abortions after six weeks to go into force.

Even at six weeks’ gestation, many women are unaware that they are expecting. Medical professionals reject the idea of a foetal “heartbeat” as false.

What is being found at this time, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, is “a piece of the foetal tissue that will become the heart as the embryo develops.”

According to a news release from the tax authority, “like any other deduction claimed on an income tax return, necessary medical documents or other supporting evidence shall be submitted to substantiate the dependent deduction claimed, as asked by the Department.”

Legal experts have observed that it is not quite apparent what will happen if a pregnancy ends naturally at six weeks due to miscarriage.

According to Georgia State University law professor Anthony Michael Kreis, “given how high the percentage of pregnancies that result in natural miscarriages, the treasury is going to be throwing out a lot of cash for pregnancies that would never come to term.”

After contesting a fine for using a high-occupancy carpool lane, a Texas expectant mother made global headlines last month.

When Brandy Bottone’s assertion that her unborn child qualified as a passenger was denied by an officer, she was issued a ticket. “My infant is in this area. She is a human “She claimed to have told the policeman.

Following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade after almost 50 years, around half of US states have now either outlawed new abortion restrictions or have plans to do so.

The Biden administration filed a lawsuit on Tuesday to prevent an Idaho law that would make it nearly hard to procure an abortion from taking effect later this month.

The US Department of Justice’s lawsuit against the state is the first legal action the Biden administration has taken in relation to abortion.

Attorney General Merrick Garland stated in the complaint, “If a patient comes into the emergency room with a medical emergency jeopardising the patient’s life or health, the hospital must give the care necessary to stabilise that patient.”

“This also includes abortion when it’s the only option.”

