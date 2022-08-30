Girl electrocuted, woman crushed by tree amid Midwest storms

Powerful storms battered Michigan, Ohio, Illinois and Indiana Monday.

A 14-year-old girl was electrocuted by a downed power line in Monroe, Michigan.

A woman was fatally crushed by a tree in Toledo, Ohio.

A woman was crushed by a tree and a youngster was electrocuted by a downed power line as severe thunderstorms tore through Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, and Indiana on Monday.

According to web tracker PowerOutage.us, about 640,000 Michigan consumers were still without electricity as of Tuesday morning, compared to little over 16,000 customers without electricity in Indiana. The National Weather Service noted that there were also reports of downed power lines in Illinois and Ohio.

During the storm, which generated wind gusts of up to 74 mph in some locations, the NWS received hundreds of reports of trees that had been uprooted and snapped.

Upon arriving at the scene of a reported fallen tree in Toledo, Ohio, fire crews discovered a woman had been killed in the backyard by a sizable tree. No name was given for the woman.

According to the Monroe Public Safety Department, a 14-year-old girl in Monroe, Michigan, who thought she was reaching for a stick in her backyard, actually grabbed a downed electrical line. She was still touching the wire when personnel arrived, and “it was evident that she had succumbed to her injuries.” The storm system from Monday will affect sections of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic on Tuesday, per the NWS.

