Grandpa punches the attacker and stops rape of 5 year old girl

The grandfather of a five-year-old girl punched his daughter’s fiancé after catching him molesting a kid, according to authorities in Middletown, Pennsylvania.

On August 24, as the grandfather passed by his granddaughter’s bedroom, he noticed that she was seated on the lap of Aaron Cunagin, 22, which he originally found “strange” but did not question further, according to court records.

According to the records, when he went to the child’s bedroom after noticing it remained “too quiet,” he found Cunagin in the room’s corner between the bed and the crib, exposed to the five-year-old girl, who was also wearing her pants.

The grandfather then stepped in, hitting the fiancé of his daughter, cursing, and dialing the Middletown Borough Police Department, who quickly showed up and took custody of Cunagin.

The incident caused a woman in the flat to become awake, and she claimed that Cunagin apologized and informed her that he had “blacked out” during the incident. He reportedly initially told authorities that his pants had fallen down unintentionally as he stood up, but he then revealed that he had pulled them down after the girl pulled hers down because he felt “numb.”

According to the affidavit, he told investigators, “I was just wondering if should actually do it or not.” It was also stated that the girl claimed similar instances had happened five times before; Cunagin disputed this.

According to a news statement from the police on August 25, Cunagin was charged with child rape, indecent assault, improper contact with a juvenile, corruption of minors, and indecent exposure.

When Cunagin was unable to post $150,000 bond, he was arraigned on August 24 and taken to the Dauphin County Correctional Center. The date of his preliminary hearing is set on September 7.

