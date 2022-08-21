Guinea’s junta confirms interim Prime minister

The ruling military junta in Guinea has named acting Prime Minister Bernard Gomou to permanently fill the position of Prime Minister.

Mohamed Beavogui, who was appointed by the junta is reportedly receiving medical treatment.

The junta has been met with protests that have turned deadly because of its plans to remain in power for the next three years.

Advertisement

The ruling military junta in Guinea on Saturday, named acting Prime Minister Bernard Gomou to permanently fill the position of Prime Minister, replacing Mohamed Beavogui, who has been absent from the position since the beginning of the previous month.

On July 17, the junta announced that it had chosen Gomou to serve as acting prime minister. Beavogui, who was appointed by the junta a month after it seized power in a coup in September, is reportedly receiving medical treatment, according to officials from the government.

A former member of the transitional government, Gomou formerly held the position of minister of commerce and industry. The statement announcing his appointment as prime minister was read aloud on all of the country’s television stations.

In recent weeks, the junta has been met with protests that have turned deadly because of its plans to remain in power for the next three years. Currently, the junta is engaged in negotiations with its West African neighbours regarding the possibility of shortening that timeline.

Also Read Guinea junta faces protest call in defiance of ban The National Front for the Defence of the Constitution (FNDC) calls for...