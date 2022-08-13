Gunman in Montenegro kills 11 after domestic dispute

At least 11 people have been shot and killed in the Montenegrin city of Cetinje.

A single gunman opened fire following a family dispute, killing three members of the same family.

Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic has announced three days of mourning.

Advertisement

At least eleven people have been shot and killed in the Montenegrin city of Cetinje following a family dispute.

According to authorities, a single gunman shot and killed three members of the same family before opening fire on bystanders.

According to prosecutor Andrijana Nastic, a mother and her two children who were residing in the shooter’s home were murdered.

A civilian shot and killed the 34-year-old gunman, putting an end to the attack.

Officials say that after killing three members of the same family who were staying at his home, the gunman left the property and fatally shot seven locals with the same hunting rifle.

“For now, it is not clear what prompted [the suspect] to commit such a heinous act, on which occasion he himself was deprived of his life,” Ms Nastic told a press conference on Friday evening.

Advertisement

Six additional patients are currently being treated in the hospital.

Following the tragedy, Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic announced that the government would observe three days of mourning.

He wrote on Telegram,”I invite all the citizens of Montenegro to be with the families of the innocent victims.”

Cetinje, located in a mountainous valley 36 kilometers (22 miles) west of the capital Podgorica, is home to the former royal capital of the picturesque Adriatic nation of Montenegro.

Also Read Montenegro’s parliament accepts new minority government led by Abazovic Montenegro’s parliament approved on April 28 the new government led by Dritan...