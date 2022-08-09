Hezbollah warns Israel against attacking Palestinians in Lebanon

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah: “Any attack on any human being will not go unpunished or unanswered”.

Israeli Defense Minister has hinted at possibility of targeting Islamic Jihad officials in Iran, Lebanon, and possibly even the US.

He warned that Israel could do “preemptive strikes” abroad.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the formidable armed group Hezbollah in Lebanon, issued a warning on Tuesday against any Israeli attempts to expand their targeting of Palestinian terrorists to Lebanon.

“Any attack on any human being will not go unpunished or unanswered,” Nasrallah warned in a televised address commemorating Ashura, a sombre anniversary for Shiite Muslims of the assassination of Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad.

These remarks were made following a flare-up in hostilities between Israel and the Islamic Jihad movement in the Gaza Strip, precipitated by Israel’s arrest of a prominent Islamic Jihad leader earlier this month.

On Saturday, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz hinted at the possibility of targeting Islamic Jihad officials abroad, stating that they could be spotted in “restaurants and hotels in Tehran, Syria, and Lebanon.”

“They too will have to pay the price,” added Gantz.

On Monday, a day after an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire ended the violence in Gaza, he said that Israel could do “preemptive strikes” abroad.

“In the future too, if necessary, we will deliver a preemptive strike in order to defend Israel’s citizens, sovereignty, and infrastructure, and this is true for all fronts, from Teheran to Khan Younis,” he stated.

In the past few months, a disputed maritime border has made things worse between Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel.

