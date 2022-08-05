Advertisement
  High Court says Archie Battersbee cannot be sent to a hospice to die
High Court says Archie Battersbee cannot be sent to a hospice to die

High Court says Archie Battersbee cannot be sent to a hospice to die

High Court says Archie Battersbee cannot be sent to a hospice to die

High Court says Archie Battersbee cannot be sent to a hospice

  • Hollie Dance wanted her brain-damaged son to “spend his last moments” with family.
  • High Court denied her request for Archie to be moved to a hospice.
  • Ms Dance said she feels “sick” and plans to appeal the “outrageous” decision.
The High Court denied Archie Battersbee’s family’s request to move him to a hospice.

Hollie Dance wanted her brain-damaged son to “spend his last moments” with family, but the High Court ruled against her.

The judge denied the family’s request to appeal her ruling.

Mrs. Justice Theis stayed the withdrawal of treatment until 2pm on Friday to allow Archie’s family time to appeal to the Court of Appeal.

