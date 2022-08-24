Hiker dies after falling from a mountain in New Hampshire

Authorities were notified of the hiker’s fall about 12:50 p.m. Saturday.

The hiker who died was Brian Kohn, 32, of Long Island City, New York.

A woman died after she fell 100 feet while hiking in the Columbia River Gorge Friday.

Advertisement

On Saturday while going down Cannon Mountain in New Hampshire, a hiker died after falling from a precipice, according to authorities. According to a statement released by the New Hampshire Fish and Game on Monday, the authorities were informed of the hiker’s fall at about 12:50 p.m.

On Wednesday, a representative for New Hampshire Fish and Game identified the deceased hiker as 32-year-old Brian Kohn of Long Island City, New York. It was impossible to get in touch with Kohn’s family right away for comment.

The hiker who perished was one of three people in the party who took the tram up the mountain. According to officials, they intended to take a tour of the peak before taking the tram back to the mountain’s base.

They ultimately decided to climb down the mountain after changing their minds. The group “was not following an established hiking trail,” according to officials.

They hiked to a spot that was close to a waterfall, rocky, wet, and steep.

One of the hikers slipped and fell off a ledge while the group struggled to find a way down. When the other two group members realised they could no longer see their buddy, they dialled 911 for assistance, according to the statement. First responders reportedly discovered the dead man at the base of the waterfall.

Advertisement

Northern New Hampshire’s White Mountain National Forest has Cannon Mountain. Authorities said that a woman died on Friday after trekking in Oregon’s Columbia River Gorge and falling 100 feet, killing her.

Also Read Man visiting Milwaukee died after falling from drawbridge 77-year-old Richard Dujardin fell an estimated 71 feet. His wife had already...