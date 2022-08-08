Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hong Kong reduces the quarantine at the Covid hotel to three days

Hong Kong reduces the quarantine at the Covid hotel to three days

Articles
Advertisement
Hong Kong reduces the quarantine at the Covid hotel to three days

Hong Kong reduces the quarantine at the Covid hotel to three days.

Advertisement
  • Hong Kong will relax its Covid hotel quarantine restrictions for visitors from other countries.
  • Those coming in the city will be required to remain in quarantine accommodations for three days
  • They will subsequently be subjected to four days of “medical surveillance,” either at home or at a hotel.
Advertisement

Hong Kong will relax its Covid hotel quarantine restrictions for visitors from other countries, said Chief Executive John Lee on Monday.

Those coming in the city will be required to remain in quarantine accommodations for three days beginning Friday.

They will subsequently be subjected to four days of “medical surveillance,” either at home or at a hotel.

Currently, international arrivals must stay in quarantine for seven days at specified hotels.

People may go out during the “medical surveillance” time, but they cannot access venues that need immunization permits to be checked, such as pubs, gyms, and amusement parks.

They are also prohibited from engaging in any mask-off activities, such as some types of exercise, or accessing homes for the elderly or handicapped, as well as specified medical facilities.

Advertisement

However, if they test negative every day for four days, they may use public transportation, go to work, and access shopping malls or public markets.

The government, according to Mr Lee, would “actively manage” the number of Covid cases.

Covid cases increased dramatically in Hong Kong earlier this year with the introduction of the highly transmissible Omicron strain.

As the rest of the world opens up to it, the city’s insistence on retaining draconian travel restrictions, which have placed the economy under considerable pressure, has come under growing fire.

Also Read

Hong Kong economy tips into technical recession
Hong Kong economy tips into technical recession

Hong Kong has tipped back into a technical recession, new government figures...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story