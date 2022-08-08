Hong Kong reduces the quarantine at the Covid hotel to three days.

Hong Kong will relax its Covid hotel quarantine restrictions for visitors from other countries.

Those coming in the city will be required to remain in quarantine accommodations for three days

They will subsequently be subjected to four days of "medical surveillance," either at home or at a hotel.

Hong Kong will relax its Covid hotel quarantine restrictions for visitors from other countries, said Chief Executive John Lee on Monday.

Those coming in the city will be required to remain in quarantine accommodations for three days beginning Friday.

They will subsequently be subjected to four days of “medical surveillance,” either at home or at a hotel.

Currently, international arrivals must stay in quarantine for seven days at specified hotels.

People may go out during the “medical surveillance” time, but they cannot access venues that need immunization permits to be checked, such as pubs, gyms, and amusement parks.

They are also prohibited from engaging in any mask-off activities, such as some types of exercise, or accessing homes for the elderly or handicapped, as well as specified medical facilities.

However, if they test negative every day for four days, they may use public transportation, go to work, and access shopping malls or public markets.

The government, according to Mr Lee, would “actively manage” the number of Covid cases.

Covid cases increased dramatically in Hong Kong earlier this year with the introduction of the highly transmissible Omicron strain.

As the rest of the world opens up to it, the city’s insistence on retaining draconian travel restrictions, which have placed the economy under considerable pressure, has come under growing fire.

