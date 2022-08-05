Human remains of four men found after two month in Oldham Mill

Police identify four Vietnamese nationals believed to have been in mill at the time of fire

Bismark House Mill in Oldham caught fire on May 7.

The Oldham mill was demolished last month.

Police have identified four Vietnamese nationals who are believed to have been in a Bismark House mill in Oldham when it caught fire.

Specialist officers began searching for human remains at Bismark House Mill in Oldham, Greater Manchester, after demolition workers discovered them last month following a fire on May 7.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police named four people who were believed to be in the mill at the time of the fire and were reported missing on July 21.

Cuong Van Chu, 39, arrived in the UK in June 2019 and maintained regular contact with his wife and children until May 7, according to the police, but his family had not heard from him since.

Uoc Van Nguyen, 31, was also in regular contact with his wife until May 7, when he claimed to be in a mill, according to police.

According to a police spokesman, Duong Van Nguyen, 29, has been in the UK for about a year and last communicated with his family about three months ago, when he stated that he was living in a “abandoned house” and looking for work.

Nam Thanh Le, 21, was identified as the fourth missing person. He arrived in the UK in January and last contacted his family on 4 May, saying he was living in a derelict house in “Dam,” believed to be Oldham, and looking for work.

