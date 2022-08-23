Advertisement
Hungary’s weather expert fired for wrong forecast

  • St. Stephen’s Day was celebrated on Saturday night with “Europe’s biggest fireworks display”.
  • The authorities cancelled the event seven hours before it was supposed to begin.
  • The National Meteorological Service had forecasted a rainstorm that reversed course and hit eastern Hungary instead.
Due to an incorrect weather forecast that caused political commotion, Hungary’s top two weather specialists were sacked.

exactly what was billed The national holiday St. Stephen’s Day was celebrated on Saturday night with “Europe’s biggest fireworks display,”

However, the authorities cancelled the event seven hours before it was supposed to begin, citing severe weather warnings.

The chief and deputy head of the weather service were fired as a result of the quiet weather, though.

In a spectacular that often draws up to two million spectators, some 40,000 fireworks were prepared to be set off from 240 locations along a 5 km (3 mi) stretch of the Danube River in central Budapest.

Due to the serious weather warnings it got, the administration decided to postpone the event for a week.

However, the rainstorm that the National Meteorological Service had forecast reversed course and instead hit portions of eastern Hungary, completely omitting the capital city.

On Sunday, the service issued a formal apology on Facebook, outlining what transpired as the “least likely” event and the inherent unpredictability in weather predictions.

It was too late, though.

The service heads were fired by Laszlo Palkovics, the innovation minister, on Monday with immediate effect.

In Hungary, opinions have varied.

A petition asking that the fireworks be postponed during a time of war in the neighboring Ukraine and domestic austerity had received close to 100,000 signatures.

Supporters of the government, however, were incensed by the alleged incompetence of the forecasters and are hopeful that the show will now proceed as scheduled next Saturday.

Viktor Orban of Hungary impresses Texas conservatives
Viktor Orban of Hungary impresses Texas conservatives

Viktor Orban spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). Mr. Orban...

