If Pelosi visits Taiwan, China may make a show of force – US Warns

Taiwan is self-governing island that is claimed by China as a renegade province.

Pelosi has long been a vociferous opponent of Chinese leadership.

Taiwan’s Premier Su Tseng-chang says the island “warmly welcomes” any foreign visitors.

The White House has warned that if Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan, China may retaliate with military provocations.

According to spokesman John Kirby, this might involve firing missiles near Taiwan or large-scale air or naval operations.

Mrs. Pelosi, the US House Speaker, arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday as part of her Asia tour.

According to Taiwanese and US media, she planned to visit Taipei on Tuesday night, but no official confirmation has been made.

In response to reporter questions on Tuesday, Taiwan’s Premier Su Tseng-chang stated that the island “warmly welcomes” any foreign visitors.

She went on to say that Taiwan will “make the most appropriate arrangements” for any visits.

Taiwan is a self-governing island that is claimed by China as a renegade province. Beijing has threatened Mrs. Pelosi with “severe consequences” if she visits.

While the United States has a “strong, unofficial connection” with Taiwan, it maintains formal diplomatic relations with China rather than Taiwan.

On Monday, China’s UN representative, Zhang Jun, warned that the visit would harm relations between Beijing and Washington. The Foreign Ministry of China has stated that a visit by Pelosi would “constitute a gross interference in China’s internal affairs,” adding, “Those who play with fire will perish by it.”

The American public and Congress both have significant bipartisan support for Taiwan. Mrs. Pelosi, a top Democratic Party member, has long been a vociferous opponent of the Chinese leadership, condemning its human rights record. She has already met with pro-democracy activists and visited Tiananmen Square to pay tribute to the victims of the 1989 tragedy.

On Sunday, the speaker began her Asia trip by flying to Singapore. Her published itinerary also mentioned Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan, but not Taiwan.

Mrs. Pelosi had intended to visit Taiwan in April but had to cancel after testing positive for Covid-19.

She stated earlier this month that it was “important for us to show solidarity for Taiwan.”

President Joe Biden has stated that a visit by Pelosi to Taiwan is “not a good idea right now.”

On Monday, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said China’s escalation might include “spurious legal claims” in the coming days, such as asserting that the Taiwan Strait is not an international waterway.

Other indications, he says, point to Beijing sending flights toward the island as part of a premeditated incursion into Taiwan’s airspace.

Mr. Kirby said that Republican former House Speaker Newt Gingrich visited Taiwan in 1997, and that other US lawmakers visited earlier this year.

“There has been no change. There is no drama to discuss. A Speaker of the House visiting Taiwan is not unprecedented “He went on to say that Mrs. Pelosi is flying on US military planes throughout her Asian tour.

However, China’s UN ambassador, Zhang Jun, stated that Ms. Pelosi’s current tour is not similar to her 1997 visit and will be viewed as a provocation.

Speaking at the United Nations, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged China to be cautious in the event that Mrs. Pelosi visits.

“If the speaker decides to travel, and China attempts to create a crisis or otherwise raise tensions, that would be totally on Beijing,” he told reporters after nuclear non-proliferation meetings in New York.

“We are looking for them – in the event she decides to visit – to act responsibly and not to engage in any escalation going forward.”

