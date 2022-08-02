In Kentucky, an appeals court upholds two abortion restrictions

An appellate court reinstates two restrictive abortion laws in Kentucky.

Trigger law and six-week ban to be enforced while a case to challenge bans proceeds.

Planned Parenthood said it is “committed to helping Kentuckians get the care they need.

Advertisement

An appeals court in Kentucky reinstated two restrictive abortion laws on Monday; evening; allowing the trigger law and a six-week ban to be put into effect; while a case to challenge the bans is being litigated.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron of Kentucky petitioned the court; to overturn temporary injunctions issued by a lower court; that permitted abortion providers to continue providing their services. Judge Larry Thompson granted his request.

Although it has not been determined whether the statutes are constitutional; Thompson noted in his opinion, “a statute carries with it the presumption; of validity” in Kentucky, referencing a state Supreme Court case decision.

Additionally, he added that the restrictions in question had exceptions; and that “nothing in this order shall be construed to impede the authority; of medical providers to act to preserve; maternal health in the commonwealth.”

A woman cannot have an abortion in Kentucky unless it is essential; to preserve her life or to “avoid the serious; permanent damage of a life-sustaining organ” of the patient.

A health provider who disobeys the trigger law; might be charged with a felony and sentenced; to up to five years in jail.

Advertisement

Also Read People are being airlifted to safety to escape Kentucky floods Hundreds of people are being airlifted to safety after the worst flooding...

Once cardiac activity in an embryo is discovered; Kentucky’s six-week prohibition on abortion forbids it. After this point, an abortion can only be carried out; in cases of “medical exigency.”

While we continue to vehemently defend the constitutionality; of these crucial protections for women and unborn children across the Commonwealth; I appreciate the court’s decision to allow Kentucky’s; pro-life laws to go into effect, says Kentucky’s attorney general Daniel Cameron.

“The right to choose one’s own reproductive options was abruptly taken away from Kentuckians tonight. It’s horrifying and cruel. But the conflict has not ended; “President and CEO of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America; Alexis McGill Johnson, remarked.

To ensure that residents of the entire state have access to abortion services; we will investigate all options.

In a news release, Planned Parenthood stated that it is “dedicated to assisting Kentuckians; in obtaining the necessary healthcare, including assisting patients; in locating care outside of the state.”

Advertisement

Also Read Four children included in 25 dead of Kentucky flood Flash flooding in Kentucky has killed at least 25 people, including four...