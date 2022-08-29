In the first debate, Bolsonaro and Lula traded insults

Mr Bolsonaro claimed that the ex-president headed the most corrupt government in Brazilian history.

Mr Bolsonaro, for his part, claimed to have ruined Brazil.

Advertisement According to polls, Lula, who was president from 2003 to 2010, is leading the presidential race.

Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil’s far-right President, and former left-wing leader Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took part in a heated first television discussion ahead of the October general election.

Mr Bolsonaro claimed that the ex-president headed the most corrupt government in Brazilian history.

Mr Bolsonaro, for his part, claimed to have ruined Brazil.

According to polls, Lula, who was president from 2003 to 2010, is leading the presidential race.

Advertisement

However, the distance between the two contenders appears to be closing.

The two frontrunners, along with four other presidential contenders, appeared on TV in So Paulo on Sunday.

Mr Bolsonaro, 67, lost no time in launching an attack on Lula, 76. He called your government “the most corrupt in Brazilian history.”

He also referred to Lula as a “ex-convict” several times, referring to his conviction and imprisonment for corruption in 2018.

Lula reacted angrily to the designation, pointing out that his conviction had been overturned by the Supreme Court.

But Mr Bolsonaro did not let up his criticism of the Lula Administration. “It was a kleptocracy, a government based on robbery,” he said, referring to Operation Car Wash, a corruption scandal involving Brazil’s state-run oil giant Petrobras.