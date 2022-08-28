Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
India demolished the 100-meter-tall “twin towers” in Noida

India demolished the 100-meter-tall “twin towers” in Noida

Articles
Advertisement
India demolished the 100-meter-tall “twin towers” in Noida

India demolishes the 100-meter-tall “twin towers” in Noida

Advertisement
  • “Twin Towers” in Noida, India, demolished after nine years of legal battle.
  • Controlled implosions using 3,700kg (8,160 pounds) of explosives were India’s biggest demolition to date.
  • The buildings were constructed as part of a project by real estate firm Supertech Ltd.
Advertisement

Following a nine-year court struggle, authorities in a New Delhi neighbourhood demolished two residential high-rise structures in a dramatic event that was shown live on television after days of thrilling media build-up.

Another unusual instance of India taking strong measures against dishonest developers and bureaucrats was the demolition of the 100-meter-tall “Twin Towers” in Noida, which were taller than the famous Qutub Minar in New Delhi and housed a concrete jungle of identical buildings.

The 32 floors of “Apex” and the 29 floors of “Ceyane,” which together contained close to 1,000 apartments that had been empty throughout nine years of legal wrangling, collapsed in a matter of seconds, generating a massive cloud of dust and debris.

India’s largest demolition to date involved controlled implosions utilizing 3,700kg (8,160 pounds) of explosives, according to local media.

As part of a project, the buildings were built by the real estate company Supertech Ltd. It was charged with breaking construction laws.

Before the explosion, thousands of people and stray dogs had to be rescued, including those from nearby high-rises, one of which was reportedly only 9 meters (30 feet) away.

Also Read

14 dead in India building collapse
14 dead in India building collapse

The structure collapsed just before midnight on Monday, trapping more than 20...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story