India expects $8-$9 bln in trade with Russia and Sri Lanka in two months

India anticipates $8–9 billion in trade with Russia and Sri Lanka over the next two months.

India allowed importers and exporters to make payments in partially convertible rupee last month.

Exports decreased to $852.22 million from $1.34 billion in the same period.

Advertisement

After allowing international trade in rupees, India anticipates bilateral trade with Russia and Sri Lanka to total $8–9 billion over the following two months.

It was widely believed that the Reserve Bank of India’s decision to permit importers and exporters to make payments in the partially convertible rupee rather than in dollars last month made trading with South Asian neighbours and Russia simpler.

The sales in rupees will be a huge advantage, according to B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, who spoke to reporters late on Tuesday. “I anticipate $8 to $9 billion in trade with Russia and Sri Lanka over the next two months.”

He omitted to break down commerce by nation.

Between the end of July and February 24 when Russia attacked Ukraine, India’s imports from Russia, primarily crude oil, increased roughly five times to more than $15 billion, according to a source with firsthand knowledge of the situation.

However, due to the absence of a financial settlement system with sanctioned-hit Russia, exports decreased to $852.22 million from $1.34 billion in the same period.

Advertisement

Recent trade data between Sri Lanka, which is experiencing severe economic crisis, and India was not immediately available.

India, which has strong political and security connections with Russia, has refrained from criticising the country while urging an end to the violence in Ukraine. In an effort to diversify its supply, New Delhi defends its imports of Russian commodities, arguing that a sudden halt would drive up global prices and harm its consumers.

According to the most recent preliminary trade data, India reported a record trade deficit of $31.02 billion for July, three times greater than in the same period previous month. This was attributable to a decline in exports and high imports.

Also Read US to probe claims Sikh turbans taken at border with Mexico Sikh asylum seekers' turbans were taken away after they were stopped at...