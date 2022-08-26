Indian police arrests two suspects over Sonali Phogat murder case

Indian police arrest two individuals in connection with the death of Sonali Phogat.

Post-mortem revealed “multiple blunt force injuries” throughout her body.

The 42-year-old passed away on August 22 while travelling to Goa, a state in western India.

In connection with the death of lawmaker and former TikTok star Sonali Phogat, Indian police have detained two individuals.

A post-mortem revealed “multiple blunt force injuries” throughout her body, which led to the arrests on Thursday night.

Phogat, 42, passed away on August 22 while travelling to Goa, a state in western India. At first, it was reported that she had died of a heart arrest.

The assertion was refuted by her family, who also charged her friends with murder.

Her brother accused two of her personal helpers of raping, killing, and using an obscene film to blackmail her. He specifically named the two.

The men had confiscated some of his sister’s personal items, including property records and ATM cards, and had threatened to ruin her political future, he told the NDTV television channel.

Additionally, the family revealed to the media that Phogat had “sounded disturbed” when speaking to them just before her passing.

According to accounts, Phogat complained of unease while dining out with her friends. She was brought to a hospital, where it was decided that she had passed away.

According to a forensic expert mentioned in the Times of India, “the injuries on her body were fresh” and “may have been caused by fist blows or due to a fall.”

The culprit was taken into custody by Goa police a few hours after the release of the post-mortem report.

From the northern Indian state of Haryana, Phogat was a part of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. She had run for state legislature in 2019 as a BJP candidate, however she had lost.

Phogat has a foothold in the Indian entertainment sector in addition to her political career. She was a well-liked contestant on the reality TV programme Bigg Boss, the Indian equivalent of the well-known American programme Big Brother, and a former TikTok celebrity. She had also appeared in local TV series, films, and online series.

She beat a government official with her shoes in 2020, which led to her detention and subsequent release on bond. He allegedly made “indecent and derogatory” statements about her, according to her.

