Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb leads US delegation to Taiwan

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb arrived in Taiwan on Sunday for a multi-day economic visit.

His visit comes as tensions between China and Taiwan escalate to the brink of war.

China considers Taiwan to be its own territory and regards foreign leaders with hostility.

Advertisement

Indiana’s Republican governor arrived in Taiwan on Sunday for a multi-day economic visit, as tensions between Taiwan and China escalate to the brink of war.

Governor Eric Holcomb’s visit to the small Asian country follows two previous visits by American politicians. China, which considers Taiwan to be its own territory, regards meetings with foreign leaders with hostility.

The Indiana governor intends to meet with representatives from the semiconductor industry, emphasizing that the trip is solely for economic purposes. He is traveling with guests such as Purdue University’s dean of engineering – a university that has recently launched its own semiconductors degree program.

“We both seek to deepen and enhance the already excellent cooperation that we’ve established over the years,” Holcomb said on Monday.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s earlier August trip to Taiwan was met with scorn and appeared to have heightened tensions between China and Taiwan.

“The story of Taiwan is an inspiration to all freedom-loving people in the United States and around the world,” Pelosi said during her trip. “Out of a crucible of challenge, you have produced a flourishing democracy.”

Advertisement

In response to the visit, the Chinese military conducted military exercises that included flying warplanes toward Taiwan and sending warships into the Taiwan Strait.

During a meeting with Gov. Holcomb on Monday, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen condemned these acts of aggression.

“Taiwan has been confronted by military threats from China, in and around the Taiwan Strait,” Tsai asserted. “At this moment, democratic allies must stand together and boost cooperation in all areas.”

“Building on our existing foundation of collaboration, I look forward to our supporting one another, and advancing hand in hand, forging closer relations and creating even deeper cooperation,” Tsai added.

Also Read Indiana governor to visit Taiwan amid China tensions Governor Eric Holcomb is the latest US official to visit Taiwan, defying...