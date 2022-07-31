Indiana police officer shot and killed during traffic stop in ‘senseless act of violence’ (cr:google)

A 24-year-old police officer was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Madison County, Indiana, on Sunday.

Carl Roy Webb Boards II, 42, allegedly got out of a 2012 Buick LaCrosse after being pulled over and fired multiple times at Noah Shahnavaz.

According to police, a 24-year-old police officer was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Madison County, Indiana, around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Noah Shahnavaz, a US Army veteran who had been with the Elwood Police Department for 11 months, was taken to an Indianapolis-area hospital and died from his injuries.

According to the Indiana State Police, the suspect, 42-year-old Carl Roy Webb Boards II, allegedly got out of a 2012 Buick LaCrosse after being pulled over and fired multiple times at Shahnavaz, striking him at least once.

Boards allegedly fled the scene in his vehicle before being apprehended by Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies around 2:30 a.m.

Police used a tyre deflation device and two PIT manoeuvres to send the Buick into a median. Boards was apprehended without further incident.

According to Madison County chief deputy prosecutor Andrew Hannah, he will be charged on Monday with murder, possession of a firearm by a violent felon, resisting law enforcement, and two enhancements for use of a firearm and being a habitual offender.

AFTER A SHOOTOUT WITH A SUSPECT, TWO LOS ANGELES-AREA POLICE OFFICERS DIE.

“Noah wore the Elwood Police Department uniform proudly, serving the citizens of Elwood; he was a member of our city family. A senseless act of violence robbed this man of his future life and career “Elwood Mayor Todd Jones made the announcement during a press conference on Sunday afternoon.

“On behalf of myself, my family, and a grateful city, I’d like to ask you to keep Noah’s family, friends, the Elwood Police Department, and our city in your thoughts and prayers as we try to navigate this tragic time.”

Carl Roy Webb Boards II, 42, is accused of shooting and killing a police officer in Madison County, Indiana, on Sunday morning.

Boards is being held in the Hamilton County Jail right now.

Shahnavaz leaves behind his mother, father, and siblings after serving in the United States Army for five years and graduating from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in April.

“When is it going to end? I wish I knew what the answer was. This young man served his country for five years before returning to serve in his community “Superintendent of the Indiana State Police Doug Carter stated on Sunday.

