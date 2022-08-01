Indigenous Australian senator calls the Queen a ‘coloniser’ as she’s sworn in

Jeremy Lalrinnunga brings gold and joy to India
19-year-old from Mizoram overcame muscle cramps to lift a Games record total...
Lidia Thorpe, an indigenous Australian senator, referred to the Queen as a “coloniser” during her inauguration into Australia’s parliament.
The Senate president interrupted the Greens senator from Victoria and asked her to recite the oath of allegiance.
She was taking the oath alone because she was not present when the others were sworn in last week.
