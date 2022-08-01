Indigenous Australian senator calls the Queen a ‘coloniser’ as she’s sworn in

An Indigenous Australian senator referred to the Queen as a “coloniser” while being sworn into parliament.

The Senate president stopped the Greens senator for Victoria and asked her to redo the oath of allegiance.

She was taking the oath alone after being absent when others were sworn in last week.

