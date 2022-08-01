Advertisement
Indigenous Australian senator calls the Queen a 'coloniser' as she's sworn in

Indigenous Australian senator calls the Queen a 'coloniser' as she's sworn in

  • An Indigenous Australian senator referred to the Queen as a “coloniser” while being sworn into parliament.
  • The Senate president stopped the Greens senator for Victoria and asked her to redo the oath of allegiance.
  • She was taking the oath alone after being absent when others were sworn in last week.
Lidia Thorpe, an indigenous Australian senator, referred to the Queen as a “coloniser” during her inauguration into Australia’s parliament.

The Senate president interrupted the Greens senator from Victoria and asked her to recite the oath of allegiance.

She was taking the oath alone because she was not present when the others were sworn in last week.

