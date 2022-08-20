Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Indonesia confirms the first case of monkeypox

Indonesia confirms the first case of monkeypox

Articles
Advertisement
Indonesia confirms the first case of monkeypox

Indonesia confirms the first case of monkeypox

Advertisement
  • Indonesia confirms its first monkeypox infection, which was discovered in a person who had returned from an unidentified country.
  • The 27-year-old male tested positive late Friday in Jakarta, the health ministry says.
  • So far, it has tested 22 suspected cases from across the country and all have come back negative.
Advertisement

 

Indonesia had confirmed its first monkeypox infection, which was discovered in a person who had returned from an unidentified country with documented cases, health ministry spokesman said on Saturday.

The 27-year-old male tested positive late Friday in Jakarta, according to Mohammad Syahril, who spoke at a news conference.

The Indonesian national, who is doing “fine” and has only mild symptoms, is self-isolating at home, according to Syahril, who did not specify where the patient was from.

“We have followed up with tracing of close contacts and will check up on them,” he said, adding that the government is in the process of acquiring 10,000 monkeypox vaccines.

The health ministry is urging people to remain calm and has assured them that monkeypox is treatable. So far, it has tested 22 suspected cases from across the country, and all have come back negative.

Advertisement

Singapore reported its first local case of monkeypox last month, with 15 confirmed cases as of August 5. Cases have also been confirmed in the Philippines and Thailand in Southeast Asia.

With over 40,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox, including a handful of deaths, in over 80 countries where the virus is not endemic, the World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency.

Also Read

Israel reports monkeypox case as virus spreads to Middle East
Israel reports monkeypox case as virus spreads to Middle East

On Saturday, Israel became the latest European and North American country to...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story