Iranian operative accused of plotting to kill John Bolton

A member of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards has been indicted in connection with an alleged plan to assassinate John Bolton.

Shahram Poursafi, also known as Mehdi Rezayi, allegedly attempted to pay individuals in the US $300,000 to carry out the murder.

WASHINGTON: The United States Department of Justice announced on Wednesday that a member of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards organisation has been indicted in connection with an alleged plan to assassinate John Bolton, who formerly served as national security adviser to former President Donald Trump.

According to the statements made by the Justice Department, an Iranian national named Shahram Poursafi, who is also known as Mehdi Rezayi, “attempted to pay individuals in the United States $300,000 to carry out the murder in Washington, D.C., or Maryland,”

