Muqtada al-Sadr supporters have expanded their sit-in in front of Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council.

They are calling for parliament to be dissolved, and for early elections to be held.

The judiciary has said it does not have the authority to dissolve parliament.

Government buildings and embassies, which are both located in Baghdad’s heavily protected Green Zone. As a result of American occupation, are at the centre of a political uproar in the nation right now.

When reporting on Tuesday from outside the Supreme Judicial Council, Mahmoud Abdelwahed of Al Jazeera stated that “these supporters came from the area in front of the parliament.” They claim that in order to break the current political gridlock, they are asking the Judicial Council to dissolve the legislature and order the relevant authorities to call early elections.

The Federal Supreme Court and the Supreme Judicial Council responded by claiming they had received threats and had postponed court proceedings.

Al-Sadr gave the judiciary a week to dissolve the legislature in a warning on Wednesday, but the Supreme Judicial Council has said that it lacks the authority to do so.

After elections in October, the followers of the Shia religious leader, who has become a more significant political force in Iraq over the past ten years, became the largest party in the legislature.

Al-Sadr urged his parliamentary bloc to resign from their seats collectively in June, which they duly did. However, they were unable to establish a government.

Since then, Al-supporters Sadr’s have flooded the streets, and in July they stormed the legislature.

In response, supporters of al-Iran-backed Sadr’s opponents, the Coordination Framework Alliance (CFA), staged demonstrations close to the Green Zone in August, sparking worries that the two factions may collide.

