Supporters of the Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr gather inside the great conference hall at the parliament in Baghdad’s high-security Green Zone on Tuesday

Muqtada Al-Sadr instructed his followers to leave parliament within 72 hours.

They were directed to protest outside the Green Zone, which houses Iraq’s government buildings and foreign embassies.

His followers stormed parliament on Saturday to prevent the Iran-backed alliance from voting in a new government.

Al-party Sadr’s won the October elections but couldn’t form a government.

Al-Move Sadr’s Tuesday de-escalates but doesn’t end the protests. His adversaries in the Framework coalition held a demonstration that many thought would lead to street violence between Shiite factions. Protesters retreated on Qais Al-command. Khazali’s

Al-“vizier” Sadr’s Twitter handle is Salah Mohamed a-Iraqi.Until their demands were granted, he told them not to leave. Many believe Al-Iraqi is Al-Sadr.

Al-Sadr maintains the potential of a long sit-in open by shifting the protest camp.

Shiite authorities say the framework offered Al-Sadr a chance to leave parliament. In exchange, lawmakers would be barred from parliament.

Some in the coalition urged caution, while others urged escalation in response to the Al-Sit-in. Officials say Sadr’s Iran works behind the scenes to maintain coalition unity and prevent Al-Sadr escalation.

The Al-followers Sadr have camped out inside the heavily defended parliament building in the Green Zone since thousands stormed the building on Saturday, demanding reforms and criticising the Iran-backed alliance.

Al-spokesmen Sadr has called on followers in Iraqi provinces to join the sit-in.

Al-followers of Sadr was also told to hold mass prayers at the Victory Arch in the district.

