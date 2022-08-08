Israel and Palestinian ceasefire lasted overnight

Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad agree to a cease-fire after days of fighting.

Following a weekend of warfare, Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad agreed to a cease-fire. The strike started around 11.30 p.m. local time (9.30 p.m. BST), according to separate declarations from the Israeli authorities and Islamic Jihad.

Egypt was hailed by Israel for its “efforts” in mediating the ceasefire.

“If the ceasefire is violated, the State of Israel maintains the right to respond strongly.” it warned.

“We will not allow any disruption to the lives of the citizens of the State of Israel.”

Ziyad al-Nakhala, secretary general of Islamic Jihad, said: “If the occupation does not abide by what was agreed upon, we will consider the agreement null and we will resume the round of fighting without hesitation.”

The ceasefire would also include the release of one of Islamic Jihad’s commanders, Bassam al-Saadi. Israeli authorities did not respond quickly.

It was the most major flare-up on the Gaza border in over a year.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said on Sunday evening that the number of Palestinians murdered had increased to 44, including 15 minors and four women.

According to the government, about 350 persons were hurt.

Israeli soldiers began bombing Palestinian locations on Friday and continued over the weekend.

They justified their operations as “pre-emptive strikes” against an impending Islamic Jihad attack intended to revenge Mr. al-imprisonment Saadi’s in the occupied West Bank.

In retaliation, Islamic Jihad launched hundreds of missiles towards Israel, endangering most of the country’s south.

Residents of places such as Tel Aviv and Ashkelon sought refuge in shelters.

A second senior Islamic Jihad leader, Khaled Mansour, the group’s chief official for the southern Gaza Strip, was slain earlier.

According to the organization, a strike in the southern city of Rafah also killed two more terrorists and five civilians, including a toddler and three women.

On Sunday, Islamic Jihad expanded its firing range into Jerusalem in retribution for the assassination of Khaled Mansour.

The missiles were shot down by Israel’s Iron Dome interceptor just west of the city.

