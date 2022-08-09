Issey Miyake, Japanese fashion designer, died at 84

Issey Miyake was 7 when the US exploded an atomic bomb on Hiroshima in 1945.

Survived the blast, which killed 140,000 people and ended World War II after Nagasaki was bombed three days later.

He started the Miyake Design Studio in Tokyo and opened his first store in Paris in 1970.

Advertisement

TOKYO: Issey Miyake, a Japanese fashion designer whose global career lasted more than half a century, has died at the age of 84, a staffer at his Tokyo office told AFP on Tuesday.

“He died on the evening of August 5,” She claimed over the phone, refusing to identify herself and offering no other details about his death.

She said that Miyake’s funeral had already happened with “only relatives participating,” as was his wish, and that there were no plans for a public party.

The news of his passing was carried by Japanese media.

In the mid-1970s, Miyake was among a group of young Japanese designers who made their mark in Paris.

He was one of the first people to make high-tech, comfortable clothes. He didn’t like the grandeur of haute couture and instead liked “creating things.”

Advertisement

Miyake was 7 when the US exploded an atomic bomb on Hiroshima in August 1945.

He survived the blast, which killed 140,000 people and ended World War II after Nagasaki was bombed three days later.

In 1970, he started the Miyake Design Studio in Tokyo. Soon after, he opened his first store in Paris.

In the 1980s, his career was going well as he tried out different materials like plastic, metal wire, and even Japanese paper made by hand.

Also Read Gangs lose control in Haiti, police struggling to take control Locals in Port-au-Prince describe a perfect storm of disasters, warning that the...