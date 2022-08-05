Advertisement
Joe Biden is “hopeful” about prisoner exchange conversations

  • President Joe Biden expresses optimism about WNBA star Brittney Griner’s case.
  • Russia has indicated it is willing to discuss a prisoner exchange with the US.
  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the US will pursue the talks at the presidential level, not the diplomatic level.

President Joe Biden expressed optimism about WNBA star Brittney Griner’s case on Friday, following indications that Russia is willing to discuss a prisoner exchange with the US.

“I’m hopeful. We’re working hard,” Biden told reporters outside the White House after a bill signing.

Griner was convicted this week of knowingly smuggling drugs into Russia and sentenced to nine years in prison. Griner testified at trial that she has a doctor’s prescription for medical cannabis and had no intention of bringing it into Russia.

According to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated earlier on Friday that Russia was willing to discuss a prisoner exchange with the US through a diplomatic channel agreed upon by Putin and Biden.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that the US will pursue Russia’s latest offer to discuss a prisoner exchange involving Griner at the presidential level.

