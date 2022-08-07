Advertisement
  Joe Biden out of isolation after negative Covid tests
Joe Biden out of isolation after negative Covid tests

  • Joe Biden tested negative for Covid for the second day in a row.
  • The 79-year-old leaves the White House for the first time since July 20.
  • He will travel to Kentucky, scene of devastating floods, on Monday after being released from isolation.
US President Joe Biden was released from isolation on Sunday after testing negative for Covid for the second day in a row, allowing him to leave the White House for the first time since July 20.

Biden, 79, tested positive for Covid and was placed in isolation on July 30, which doctors attributed to “rebound” positivity from his previous bout with the illness.

“I’m feeling good,” the smiling president told pool reporters at the White House as he boarded a helicopter which then flew him to his beach home in Delaware.

He was also upbeat about a massive climate and health-care bill being debated in the Senate overnight Sunday, telling reporters, “I think it’s going to pass.”

In a statement announcing the negative test, the president’s physician, Kevin O’Connor, said that the president “will safely return to public engagement and presidential travel.”

According to Biden’s official schedule, he will travel to Kentucky on Monday, the scene of devastating floods.

