The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, meaning states are free to outlaw abortion.

The Kansas Supreme Court says not until the state constitution is changed.

An amendment to the Kansas Constitution is up for a statewide vote Tuesday.

For at least a generation, Kansans have been debating abortion among themselves.

But never before have the stakes been this high. Since Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court; Kansas will be the first state in the union to vote on abortion rights.

According to the US Supreme Court, states are free to forbid abortion. Sure, but only if you first modify the state constitution; the Kansas Supreme Court declares.

Additionally, a conservative-controlled legislature opposed to abortion rights; put a Kansas Constitutional Amendment up for a vote on Tuesday.

This has sparked forces on both sides and brought millions of dollars; in campaign spending to the state.

Shauna Williams, a Topeka resident who recently demonstrated against the constitutional amendment; outside the Kansas Statehouse, says: “You should have the ability to chose anything you want for yourself.”

She and other demonstrators claim that state lawmakers might impose restrictions; on what women can do with their bodies while they are pregnant if voters approve; the constitutional amendment. The change’s proponents see it as a way to control abortion in accordance; with Kansans’ attitudes toward it.

Following the decision, abortion restrictions were promptly put into force in many states. However, a significant 2019 Kansas Supreme Court ruling; upheld the state’s right to an abortion.

Thus, the stakes for the vote in Kansas were heightened, transforming a theoretical argument; to modify the state constitution into a choice that will have practical repercussions.

