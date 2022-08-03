Advertisement
Edition: English
Kansas upholds the abortion right

  • Kansas voters uphold the right to abortion late Tuesday night.
  • It was the nation’s first statewide vote on abortion after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
  • Voters chose to protect abortion rights even in red districts.
Voters in Kansas upheld the right to abortion late Tuesday night; as primary votes took place in five states; in the country’s first statewide abortion referendum; since Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Voters largely decided to support abortion rights; including in districts with high levels of redness; where the previous president Donald Trump won by double-digit percentages; in 2016 and 2020.

Scott Schwab, the secretary of state for Kansas; stated that the state’s voter turnout was exceptionally high; almost surpassing 50%, which is a level normally seen; in a November midterm election.

There are still many additional states awaiting the outcome; of elections for elected office.

In his attempt to beat three House Republicans; who had impeached him due to the uprising of January 6, 2021, Trump is expecting a mixed bag of results.

Early on Wednesday, Trump-backed rival John Gibbs was defeating Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich.; in the Republican primary.

The Republican Senate primary in Arizona was won; by Trump-backed Blake Masters, who pledged to complete the contentious border wall; and carry out the previous president’s agenda if elected.

