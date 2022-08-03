Kansas upholds the abortion right

Kansas voters uphold the right to abortion late Tuesday night.

It was the nation’s first statewide vote on abortion after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Voters chose to protect abortion rights even in red districts.

Advertisement

Voters in Kansas upheld the right to abortion late Tuesday night; as primary votes took place in five states; in the country’s first statewide abortion referendum; since Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Voters largely decided to support abortion rights; including in districts with high levels of redness; where the previous president Donald Trump won by double-digit percentages; in 2016 and 2020.

Scott Schwab, the secretary of state for Kansas; stated that the state’s voter turnout was exceptionally high; almost surpassing 50%, which is a level normally seen; in a November midterm election.

Also Read Kansas police are looking into church vandalism Vandals spray-paint a Kansas church with pro-abortion sentiments. Church of the Ascension...

There are still many additional states awaiting the outcome; of elections for elected office.

In his attempt to beat three House Republicans; who had impeached him due to the uprising of January 6, 2021, Trump is expecting a mixed bag of results.

Advertisement

Early on Wednesday, Trump-backed rival John Gibbs was defeating Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich.; in the Republican primary.

The Republican Senate primary in Arizona was won; by Trump-backed Blake Masters, who pledged to complete the contentious border wall; and carry out the previous president’s agenda if elected.

Also Read Thousands of US cattle buried, dumped at Kansas landfill At least 2,117 cattle died after humidity levels rose, winds died, and...