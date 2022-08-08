Kenyan election, the Rift Valley steps up security

Extra security has been deployed throughout the Rift Valley region of Kenya ahead of general elections on Tuesday.

Public demonstrations have been made illegal, and anyone who intends to disrupt the elections will be subject to the full force of the law.

Advertisement A minimum of two law enforcement officers will be present at each of the 1,230 polling stations in the region.

Following reports that election leaflets containing hate speech had been circulating in certain areas of the region, nine people have been arrested and then released on bail. The reports led to the investigation.

The Kerio Valley is known for its high rate of banditry, but Mr. Maalim claims that they have taken control of the situation and have ensured the locals that there will be no violence during the voting process.

The region was subject to a curfew that lasted from dusk until dawn, but that restriction has been lifted for the next three days so that voting can take place.

The Rift Valley region of Kenya contains 5.34 million voters, accounting for the highest total number of voters overall. It is home to 14 of Kenya’s 47 counties.