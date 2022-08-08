Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kenyan election, the Rift Valley steps up security

Kenyan election, the Rift Valley steps up security

Articles
Advertisement
Kenyan election, the Rift Valley steps up security

Kenyan election, the Rift Valley steps up security

Advertisement
  • Extra security has been deployed throughout the Rift Valley region of Kenya ahead of general elections on Tuesday.
  • Public demonstrations have been made illegal, and anyone who intends to disrupt the elections will be subject to the full force of the law.
    • Advertisement
  • A minimum of two law enforcement officers will be present at each of the 1,230 polling stations in the region.

 

In preparation for the general election on Tuesday, additional security personnel have been deployed throughout the Rift Valley region of Kenya.

During the voting period, public demonstrations have been made illegal, and the Rift Valley Regional Police Commissioner Mohamed Maalim has issued a warning that anyone who intends to disrupt the elections will be subject to the full force of the law.

According to him, there will be a minimum of two law enforcement officers present at each of the 1,230 polling stations in the area, and idling will not be permitted.

Advertisement

Following reports that election leaflets containing hate speech had been circulating in certain areas of the region, nine people have been arrested and then released on bail. The reports led to the investigation.

The Kerio Valley is known for its high rate of banditry, but Mr. Maalim claims that they have taken control of the situation and have ensured the locals that there will be no violence during the voting process.

The region was subject to a curfew that lasted from dusk until dawn, but that restriction has been lifted for the next three days so that voting can take place.

The Rift Valley region of Kenya contains 5.34 million voters, accounting for the highest total number of voters overall. It is home to 14 of Kenya’s 47 counties.

Also Read

Women are running in historic numbers in Kenya elections
Women are running in historic numbers in Kenya elections

Umra Omar is one of a record number of female candidates in...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story