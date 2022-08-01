King who named ‘Bluetooth’ could be buried in Poland

King Harald “Bluetooth” Gormsson may be buried in Poland rather than Denmark.

wedish and Polish academics place his most likely burial site as Wiejkowo, near Wolin.

King Harald “Bluetooth” Gormsson of Denmark died 1,000 years ago.

According to academics, a Viking monarch whose nickname was used for Bluetooth wireless technology may be buried in Poland rather than Denmark.

According to a Middle Ages narrative, King Harald “Bluetooth” Gormsson of Denmark, who died 1,000 years ago, was buried in the late 10th century in Roskilde, Denmark.

However, a Swedish archaeologist and a Polish scholar have stated in separate papers that they have placed his most likely burial site as Wiejkowo, in an area of north-western Poland with Viking ties during Bluetooth’s time.

According to Marek Kryda, author of Viking Poland, a “pagan mound” he claims to have discovered beneath Wiejkowo’s 19th-century Roman Catholic church likely houses the king’s remains.

According to him, geological satellite photographs on a Polish official portal show a rotund shape beneath the Church of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary that resembles a Viking burial mound.

Mr Kryda, according to Swedish archaeologist Sven Rosborn, is incorrect because Bluetooth, who converted from paganism to Christianity and constructed churches in the area, must have been buried in a suitable burial somewhere in the churchyard.

Bluetooth died in 985, most likely in Jomsborg, which is now thought to be the Polish town of Wolin, near Wiejkowo.

